Barclays Raises Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Price Target to GBX 910

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 910 ($11.97) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Udg Healthcare to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Udg Healthcare from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Udg Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 902.33 ($11.87).

LON:UDG opened at GBX 814 ($10.71) on Tuesday. Udg Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 35.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 802.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 781.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Udg Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

