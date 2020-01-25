Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Get Baozun alerts:

BZUN traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,480. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. Baozun has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baozun had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baozun will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Baozun by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,930,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 48.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 796,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,712,000 after buying an additional 260,286 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 41.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 446,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after buying an additional 131,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 23.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after buying an additional 69,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.