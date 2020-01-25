Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.87. 329,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,214. Banner has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Banner had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $137.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Banner will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

In related news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $42,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Banner by 19.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Banner by 6.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

