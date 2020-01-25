BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.71.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 3,160.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

