Bank of Queensland (ASX:BOQ) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.73

Shares of Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.73 and traded as low as $7.33. Bank of Queensland shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 1,414,454 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82.

In other news, insider Patrick Allaway purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$7.94 ($5.63) per share, with a total value of A$396,750.00 ($281,382.98). Also, insider Warwick Negus purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$7.50 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,500.00 ($26,595.74). In the last three months, insiders have bought 86,627 shares of company stock worth $668,878.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers personal banking services, such as everyday banking services; savings and investments accounts, and term deposits; credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; car, home and contents, landlord, travel, life, and commercial insurance, as well as credit protection insurance; investment services comprising online share trading services; self-managed superannuation funds; and currency exchange, travel money, private banking, and account and card switching services.

