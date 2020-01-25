Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INTC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.81.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,517,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,349,196. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

