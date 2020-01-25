Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.75. Bank of America posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,780,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,323,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $301.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,604,000 after buying an additional 57,060,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bank of America by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after buying an additional 19,688,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank of America by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after buying an additional 4,055,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bank of America by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 11,662,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,218,000 after buying an additional 3,532,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.