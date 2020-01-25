Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will post $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.75. Bank of America posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,780,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,323,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $301.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1,905.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,604,000 after buying an additional 57,060,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bank of America by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after buying an additional 19,688,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank of America by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after buying an additional 4,055,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bank of America by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 11,662,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,218,000 after buying an additional 3,532,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

