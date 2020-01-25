Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Banco Santander Brasil to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 15.98%. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander Brasil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. Banco Santander Brasil has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

