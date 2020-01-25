BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Piper Sandler

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BANF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of BancFirst from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BancFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. BancFirst has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of BANF traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.51. The stock had a trading volume of 40,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $63.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.86.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BancFirst will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In related news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Gish sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,750. Company insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1,267.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

