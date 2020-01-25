Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Sell”

B. Riley downgraded shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Banc of California’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

BANC stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.54 million, a P/E ratio of 556.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 485.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

