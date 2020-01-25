Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.11

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.11 and last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 368099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.83.
Several brokerages recently commented on AZUL. Buckingham Research raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58 and a beta of -0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Azul by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Azul by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Azul by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)
Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.
