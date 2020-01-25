Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.11

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.11 and last traded at $42.60, with a volume of 368099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZUL. Buckingham Research raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58 and a beta of -0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.64.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.31. Azul had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 141.80%. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Azul SA will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Azul by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Azul by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Azul by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

