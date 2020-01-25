Axel Springer SE (FRA:SPR) Receives €60.16 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Axel Springer SE (FRA:SPR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.16 ($69.96).

Separately, HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Axel Springer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

SPR stock traded up €0.45 ($0.52) on Wednesday, hitting €62.95 ($73.20). 76,729 shares of the company were exchanged. Axel Springer has a twelve month low of €49.45 ($57.50) and a twelve month high of €73.80 ($85.81). The business’s fifty day moving average is €62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €63.00.

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

