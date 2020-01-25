Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $129.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $117.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.
Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $129.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $134.88. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30.
In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
