Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $129.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $117.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $129.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $134.88. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

