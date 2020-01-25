Autus Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after buying an additional 964,364 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,424,000 after acquiring an additional 310,066 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 340,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 254,360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 682,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 129,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,100,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70,970 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $61.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.