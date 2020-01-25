Autus Asset Management LLC Has $3.97 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 6.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vail Resorts by 254.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,205,000 after purchasing an additional 241,936 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth about $56,153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.66.

NYSE MTN opened at $243.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.62 and a 12 month high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.66) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.25%.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $447,942.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

