Autus Asset Management LLC Buys 1,355 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $118,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 32.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Shares of ED stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.19.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

