Autus Asset Management LLC Acquires 169 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 535.7% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $302.03 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $240.63 and a twelve month high of $305.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.4285 per share. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

