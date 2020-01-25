Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.70.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $177.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.14 and its 200-day moving average is $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $133.76 and a 52-week high of $179.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

