Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Down 19.9%

Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s stock price traded down 19.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.99, 1,869,464 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 805% from the average session volume of 206,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.26. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,576.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 7,000.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

