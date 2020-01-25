Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.46

Aurizon Holdings Ltd (ASX:AZJ)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.46 and traded as high as $5.56. Aurizon shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 5,376,455 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$5.46 and a 200 day moving average of A$5.67.

Aurizon Company Profile (ASX:AZJ)

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated heavy haul freight railway operator in Australia. It operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. The company transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

