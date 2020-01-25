Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $155.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEAM. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atlassian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $14.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,865,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,958. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.33. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $150.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.19, a PEG ratio of 134.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

