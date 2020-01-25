Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $163.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Atlassian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Atlassian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut Atlassian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Shares of TEAM traded up $14.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.79. 7,865,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,958. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $150.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.19, a P/E/G ratio of 134.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

