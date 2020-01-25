ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Issues Earnings Results

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. ASML updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

ASML opened at $294.32 on Friday. ASML has a 52-week low of $171.24 and a 52-week high of $305.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.16.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

