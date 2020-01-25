Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.14.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. 2,243,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,118. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 1.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.97 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $1,547,561.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $879,255.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,402 shares of company stock valued at $17,138,919 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,313,000 after buying an additional 7,210,892 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,637,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,903,000 after buying an additional 3,712,392 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $9,854,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 249,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after buying an additional 157,759 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

