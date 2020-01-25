ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MT. Macquarie set a €16.10 ($18.72) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.20 ($20.00) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €19.16 ($22.28).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

