Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 491,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,670,000 after purchasing an additional 240,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $91.54 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APTV. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

In other Aptiv news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.