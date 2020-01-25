Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of AGTC stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.40. 770,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,903. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $152.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

