Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apergy were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apergy by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,576,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,863,000 after acquiring an additional 245,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apergy by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,834,000 after acquiring an additional 918,924 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 3rd quarter worth $14,364,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apergy by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 347,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 138,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apergy by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 310,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after acquiring an additional 201,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

APY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Apergy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 target price on Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.41.

APY opened at $28.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 2.40. Apergy Corp has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $278.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.68 million. Apergy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Apergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apergy Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

