Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 903.57 ($11.89).

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 875.60 ($11.52) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 931.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 891.26. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.25.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

