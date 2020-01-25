Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) PT Lowered to GBX 890

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 903.57 ($11.89).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 875.60 ($11.52) on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 931.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 891.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion and a PE ratio of 13.25.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.