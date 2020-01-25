Anglo American’s (AAL) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anglo American to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,203.13 ($28.98).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 2,132 ($28.05) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,160.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,004.27.

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,092 shares of company stock worth $2,382,681 in the last ninety days.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.