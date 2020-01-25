Analysts Set Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT at $34.50

Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
Several analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,573.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,653 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,266 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,533. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.44 and a beta of 1.19. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
