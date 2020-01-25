Analysts Set Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) PT at $34.50

Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,573.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,653 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,266 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1,433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 540.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,533. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.44 and a beta of 1.19. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 7.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

