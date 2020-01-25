Analysts Set Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price at $161.10

Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,218. Splunk has a one year low of $107.16 and a one year high of $161.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,515,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $165,727.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,759 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,257 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Splunk by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,987,276 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,080,000 after acquiring an additional 171,422 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 19.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $199,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,294 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 31.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,137,268 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $134,038,000 after acquiring an additional 273,075 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,419 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $111,780,000 after acquiring an additional 29,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Splunk by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 900,604 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

