Analysts Set Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) PT at GBX 478.60

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 478.60 ($6.30).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of LON PFG opened at GBX 467 ($6.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 447.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 421.36. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 636.20 ($8.37). The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 20.22.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

