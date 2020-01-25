Analysts Set Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target at $89.00

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $196,215.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 16,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $1,602,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $9,193,164. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 482.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $102.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 1.26. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $64.06 and a 1 year high of $106.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.51.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

