Analysts Set Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Target Price at $35.00

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.04% and a negative net margin of 275.13%. The business’s revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTLA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 842,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,466,000 after acquiring an additional 186,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,985,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,396,000 after acquiring an additional 151,150 shares in the last quarter.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

