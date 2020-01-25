Analysts Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Price Target at $242.64

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.64.

LII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $2,008,045.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $193,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,171.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,073 shares of company stock worth $4,519,744 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

LII stock traded down $4.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.97. 208,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,839. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $221.96 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

