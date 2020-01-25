Analysts Set Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target at $17.50

Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

GTBIF traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 246,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $16.68.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

