Analysts Set Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Price Target at $56.33

Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NYSE:CIB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.03. 255,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.75. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $42.99 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 13.94%. On average, analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the third quarter worth $74,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 11.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 522.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bancolombia by 21.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 7.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

