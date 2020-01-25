Analysts Set AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Price Target at $12.18

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.18.

AMAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 30,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $344,570.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,899 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period.

Shares of AMAG traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. 2,685,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,614. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $396.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $84.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 88.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

