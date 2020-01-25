Analysts Set ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target at $52.79

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.79.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $7,851,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,005,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,160 shares of company stock worth $15,583,232 over the last three months. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,475,000 after purchasing an additional 179,737 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 950.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,171 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,190,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,845,000 after acquiring an additional 690,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $42,444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after purchasing an additional 507,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,462. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.96. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.87.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 82.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.