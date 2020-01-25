Analysts Expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Retail Properties of America posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.71 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

RPAI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,273,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after buying an additional 391,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,339,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after buying an additional 67,448 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 924,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RPAI opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.52.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

