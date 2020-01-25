Analysts Expect Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Brokerages expect Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Lovesac reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOVE. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Lovesac in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lovesac from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, COO Albert Jack Krause acquired 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $100,399.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 121,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,377.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,170.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 43,776 shares of company stock worth $600,104 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 196.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 193.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter valued at $1,479,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter valued at $513,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. 162,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,899. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $46.79. The company has a market capitalization of $196.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.39.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.