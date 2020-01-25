Analysts Expect Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to Post $0.53 EPS

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $62.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 91 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.50. 635,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $50.34.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.