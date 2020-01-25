Analysts Expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to Post $0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.52. Hilltop posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $454.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTH. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

HTH stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.06. The stock had a trading volume of 368,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,212. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.85. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $26.28.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

