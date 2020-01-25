Analysts Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) will report $170.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.70 million and the highest is $177.82 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $158.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $751.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $746.90 million to $758.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $828.68 million, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $832.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.72 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLX shares. ValuEngine lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Johnson Rice raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $110,003.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,814.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $134,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. 1,201,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,731. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.80. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

