Analysts Expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) will announce sales of $177.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.87 million and the lowest is $173.83 million. Healthcare Trust Of America reported sales of $172.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year sales of $692.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.56 million to $696.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $729.22 million, with estimates ranging from $711.70 million to $752.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTA. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $5,717,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,388. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.15. Healthcare Trust Of America has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.83, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

