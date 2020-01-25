Analysts Expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $689.58 Million

Brokerages predict that Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report $689.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $643.06 million to $732.27 million. Groupon posted sales of $799.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $495.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.71 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

GRPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush set a $3.50 price objective on Groupon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Groupon by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,798,432 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 64,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Groupon by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,951,874 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $110,808,000 after buying an additional 723,341 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Groupon by 1,594.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,637 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Groupon by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,010,256 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $153,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the second quarter worth $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. 6,043,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,149,519. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.30. Groupon has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $3.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.