Analysts Expect GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) to post $94.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $93.77 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit reported sales of $86.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full-year sales of $366.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.99 million to $371.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $375.88 million, with estimates ranging from $363.21 million to $389.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GasLog Partners LP Unit.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $96.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.63%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLOP. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Evercore ISI cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

GLOP traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. 1,562,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,524. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $23.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,281,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after buying an additional 98,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. 36.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.