Analysts Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Post $1.34 EPS

Brokerages expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report $1.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.17. 1,472,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,890. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $61.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

